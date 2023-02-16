New Lidl to open in Cork town next week 

Lidl Ireland will open its new store in Ballincollig West City Retail Park next Thursday, February 23.

The retailer has created 10 new jobs at the store, bringing the Ballincollig team to 27 employees.

“We look forward to the doors opening next week and welcoming customers to experience the brand-new store including larger aisles, higher ceilings and a bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features," Ballincollig Lidl Store Manager, Marie O’Connell said.

Cork broadcaster and performance and lifestyle coach Anna Geary will be on hand with the Lidl store team to officially open the store at the new retail park on the morning.

As part of the opening, Lidl Ballincollig will provide complimentary vouchers to the first customers through the door on the morning - alongside offering savings on middle aisle favourites including a 50’ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, espresso machines, stand mixer and food processers, just to name a few.

To mark the opening of the brand-new Lidl store, the store team at Lidl Ballincollig will also donate €500 in Lidl vouchers to Our Lady of Good Counsel School and €500 in Lidl vouchers to Westgate Foundation.

The new store will also support many local suppliers in the region including Ballincollig based award-winning beekeepers, Healy’s Honey, Hassetts Bakery, Keohane Seafood, West Cork Distillers, who supply Lidl with premium, award-winning whiskeys and gins including Wild Burrow Irish Gin and Dundalgan Irish Whiskey.

On the same morning, Australian discount pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse, is set to open its first outlet in Munster, also in the West City Retail Park.

Lidl’s Ballincollig store will open daily: Monday – Saturday am – 10m, and Sunday 9am – 9pm from February 23.

