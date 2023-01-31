Discount pharmacy set for Ballincollig

Discount pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse, is set to open its first outlet in Munster in Cork city suburbs, with the Australian chain currently readying the fit-out of the new store at the Ballincollig West City Retail Park.

The pharmacy, which says it offers big brands at discounted prices, currently has three Dublin and two Meath locations.

Australia's largest pharmacy retailer opened its first European store in Westend Shopping Park in Blanchardstown in Dublin in December of 2020.

The discount store offers discounted prices for pharmaceutical, health and beauty products. The company operates over 460 stores and employs over 8,000 staff across Australia, New Zealand and China.

Ballincollig is set to welcome a host of new businesses in the redevelopment of the existing West City Retail Park, including the opening of a new Lidl store, as well as JYSK and the Chemist Warehouse.

Danish furniture store, JYSK opened its first Cork city store in January of 2021 in Little Island.

Lidl Ireland received local authority approval from Cork City Council as part of the retailers €16 million investment in the local area.

Lidl has worked closely with leading Danish home retailer JYSK and discount pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse, in a commercial agreement that will see both retailers move into the park and open for trade.

The new Lidl supermarket is expected to open on February 23.

Speaking about the project, Conor Nagle, Regional Director for Munster with Lidl Ireland projected a strong commitment by the retailer to create job opportunities and to rejuvenate the Cork suburb.

“We are delighted that Cork City Council have approved our plans and granted us planning permission for this exciting development. This plan would see the current retail park, which is vastly underutilised, transformed into a modern and vibrant retail hub for the residents of Ballincollig and the surrounding areas.”