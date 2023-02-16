‘Real action’ called for over discoloured water in Cork city

PUBLIC representatives have called for “real action” on the issue of discoloured water flowing from taps on the northside of Cork City.

It comes as Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Cork City Council, said it is progressing with works to manage intermittent discolouration issues impacting the water supply in some areas of the city.

Uisce Éireann said there are approximately 600km of water mains in Cork City, 60% to 70% of which is made from cast iron and is up to 100 years old which has resulted in low pressure, water outages and discolouration in some areas due to the age and deteriorating condition of the pipes.

“Uisce Éireann is investing in infrastructure improvement works in the region across a number of multi-million euro projects,” a statement read.

Independent councilllor Ken O’Flynn described the situation as “an ongoing battle” and has seen photographs showing the discolouration in the water in Farranree, Knocknaheeney, and Churchfield.

“It’s an ongoing battle and I’m meeting people every day of the week who are asking what is going on with the water and when will it ever be fixed.

“The same problems that were there six months ago are definitely there again today. Irish Water [Uisce Éireann] seems to be doing little to nothing to fix this or rectify the situation,” he said.

Labour councillor for Cork City North-East John Maher said he does not see any light at the end of the tunnel in relation to the ongoing issues in relation to water supply in the city.

He said that while he has had “a few bad issues”, they have been nothing compared to what people have been contacting him about in areas such as Ballyvolane, Fairhill, and Farranree specifically.

He described Uisce Éireann’s customer service as “frustrating” and said that despite continuous complaints there have been no improvements.

“There are people who are elderly and need to wash, people who have young babies and need to prepare formulas and wash all the baby apparatus. There are also people impacted when there is a water outage without sufficient notice. The frustration is that despite complaint after complaint, I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

A resident of Sundays Well said stains left on her towels after taking a shower make it look as though she uses fake tan.

Uisce Éireann said it is treating the matter with the “utmost priority” and that a safe and secure water supply for Cork city is a top priority.

Uisce Éireann operations lead Pat Britton thanked customers for their patience as they work to address the discolouration issues.

“The upgrade works ongoing are the largest ever undertaken in the city and will provide a safer and more reliable water supply for generations to come,” he said.

Uisce Éireann continues to advise customers not to drink discoloured water and said customers with queries or concerns should contact 1800 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare.