Personal injuries case against Cork County Council dismissed due to 'inordinate and inexcusable' delay

A High Court judge has dismissed a personal injuries case taken against Cork County Council, on the grounds of “inordinate and inexcusable” delay by the plaintiff.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons delivered his judgment on Monday, February 13. Plaintiff Catherine Sheehan had taken a case against Cork County Council on the basis that she endured “significant emotional suffering” as a result of a “flawed” disciplinary investigation carried out by her employer, Cork County Council. Cork County Council moved to have the case dismissed on the grounds of delay.

The principal events giving rise to the personal injuries action occurred between March 2006 and May 2008, and the legal proceedings were instituted on August 6, 2010.

There “has been an inordinate and inexcusable delay in the prosecution of these proceedings since at least October 2013. Yet the employee, as plaintiff, has taken no steps since that date to set the matter down for trial,” according to the judge’s concluding statement.

The principles governing an application to dismiss proceedings on the basis of “inordinate and inexcusable delay” are well established by previous case law, explained the judge.

The plaintiff has “not sought to justify the delay” in her case, according to Mr Justice Simons. Rather, the plaintiff had conceded on affidavit that the delay was both “inordinate and inexcusable”.

“This concession is sensibly made. It is apparent from the uncontradicted evidence filed by the plaintiff’s former solicitor, in the context of the latter’s application for leave to come off record, that the solicitor has been unable to obtain instructions from the plaintiff since the year 2015.”

Additionally, the solicitor had exhibited a series of letters to the plaintiff, spanning the period October 2015 to January 2022, seeking instructions without avail.

Judge Simons also considered whether the balance of justice was in favour of or against allowing the proceedings to go to full trial. The capacity of the court of trial to adjudicate fairly on the claim for personal injuries “has been compromised by the delay”.

The lapse of a further eight to nine years will have diminished the witnesses’ recollection of events, according to the judge.

“The defendant’s ability to defend the proceedings is further prejudiced by the fact that one of the key protagonists — the former personnel officer — is now retired and is not in good health.”

There is an obligation upon a plaintiff to pursue their claim “with reasonable expedition.”

In his conclusion, Mr Justice Simons stated that the balance of justice “points firmly to the dismissal of the proceedings”.

“The plaintiff only has herself to blame for the loss of the opportunity to pursue her claim.”

The proceedings “will be dismissed on the grounds of inordinate and inexcusable delay. The balance of justice lies in favour of the dismissal of the proceedings,” added Mr Justice Simons.

“The operative delay has compromised the capacity of the court of trial to adjudicate fairly on the personal injuries action.”

The judge added that, as to costs, his “provisional view” is that the defendant, Cork County Council, in having been entirely successful in having had the proceedings dismissed, “is entitled to recover the costs of the motion as against the plaintiff.”