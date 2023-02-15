Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 14:09

Cork’s French Film Festival announce dates

The annual Alliance Française Cork French Film Festival runs from March 9 to March 12 and includes a number of Irish premieres and multi-award nominated new films.
Cork’s French Film Festival announce dates

Josselin Le Gall and Valérie David-McGonnell, directors of the 34th Alliance Française Cork French Film Festival, pictured at Cork Airport for the launch of the festival. Picture: Alison Miles / OSM PHOTO

Sarah Horgan

LOVERS of French film are in for a treat as one of the most anticipated dates on the Cork cinephile’s calendar has been launched.

The annual Alliance Française Cork French Film Festival runs from March 9 to March 12 and includes a number of Irish premieres and multi-award nominated new films.

The Innocent (L’Innocent) by Louis Garrel will open the festival with its Irish premiere at The Gate Cinema on March 9. The dark comedy has been nominated for 11 French César awards, making it the most nominated French film this year. Mr Garrel directs and co-stars in the production as a man attempting to unlawfully derail his mother’s relationship with a former convict.

Rise (En Corps) — the story of a ballet prima donna of the Paris Opera — will close the festival on March 12.

The five remaining premieres will include Xalé by Moussa Sène Absa from Senegal, ‘Lie With Me (Arrête avec tes mensonges) by Olivier Peyron from France, Viking by Stéphane Lafleur from Canada, Two Tickets to Greece (Les Cyclades) by Marc Fitoussi from France, and Eiffel by Martin Bourboulon from France.

This year’s theme is travel reflecting how cinema allows the means to travel virtually while also sparking a desire to visit new places.

Presented by Alliance Française de Cork, the schedule of events will be supported by the French and Belgian Embassies in Ireland, Amarenco, Brittany Ferries, EirGrid, the Department of French of UCC, Eurotranslations Cork, Institut Français and the AIPLF (Irish Association of French-Language Teachers).

Alliance Française de Cork President and Festival Co-Director Valérie David-McGonnell said: “We are delighted that this year’s Cork French Film Festival has returned to its March dates, as March is known in Ireland as ‘Francophonie Month’ and celebrates the French language and the diversity of the French-speaking world,” the festival co-director said.

“This year’s programme is a rich showcase of the best of Francophone cinema, with fabulous French, Belgian, Canadian, and Senegalese films and a French-Luxembourg co-production. We’re delighted to once again partner with The Gate Cinema, which has been a great friend to the festival over the years.”

The full programme of the 34th Cork French Film Festival will be available soon. Tickets for the opening film are now available at The Gate Cinema and online at gatecinemas.com

Read More

Seamus Murphy’s ‘Dreamline’ sculpture is lovingly restored

More in this section

German gillnetter ORTEGAL TRES Fishing captain returned for trial following detention of fishing vessel off Cork coast
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man jailed after robbery of vulnerable man on way to church
New urban art trail for Cork city centre  New urban art trail for Cork city centre 
cork festivals
<p>Cork University Hospital (CUH) has recorded the highest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department on Wednesday morning.</p>

Cork hospital records highest number of patients on trolleys in ED

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more