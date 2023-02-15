Casino night raises over €3k for hospice

A Casino Royale Night held by businesses in the Victorian Quarter has raise thousands for Marymount Hospice and the business community in the area have said the glamourous event is just the start of what they predict will be an extremely busy year for the area.

Guests attending the event at the Macau Sporting Club enjoyed a night of black tie and cocktails in aid of the Cork charity, raising more than €3,400. The money will go to supporting work done by the staff in Marymount Hospice who provide exceptional end-of-life care to hundreds of patients each year.

“It is no secret that The VQ is a rising star in Cork for hospitality and events, and Thursday night was no exception,” a spokesperson for the VQ has said. “The VQ community pulled out all the stops hosting a night of luxury and glamour, a Leeside casino, Macau Sporting Club.”

The sold-out event was sponsored by a number of local businesses, such as Macau Sporting Club, Heineken, Barry & Fitzwilliam, Gallaghers, Vibes & Scribes, Orbitus, Isaacs, The Metropole, The Dean, Irish Rail, Moody Vin Cafe, Taras Tea Rooms, and MacCurtain Street Spar. The list of sponsors also included An Post, Son of a Bun, White Rabbit, The ReZz, The Shelbourne, Edit Hair Club, Thompsons, Morely’s Suit, Nells, Gabriel House, To Have and To Hold, Falvey’s Pharmacy, Glass Curtain, Mac Eoin Jewellers.

“With great thanks to the sponsors for their donations, the community raised over €3,400 for Marymount from the glamourous evening,” the spokesperson said.

“The VQ community is like a family that has come together with an equal goal and passion for growing this thriving area of Cork City. This event is only the beginning of what is to come from The VQ this year, watch this space.”

The Casino Night is just one of many social networking events on the cards for the VQ in 2023.

Cork’s Victorian Quarter has undergone a major revamp in recent years. The area is currently undergoing works on MacCurtain Street, which will allow for further regeneration of the area.

“MacCurtain Street will be unrecognisably brilliant in a year,” the spokesperson said. “Our stunning architecture, entrepreneurial businesses and our storied history will finally have a world class public realm to match. Eggs and omelettes. Exciting times.”