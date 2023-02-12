Christy Moore is special guest with ‘The Two Norries’

HOSTS of the hugely successful mental health podcast The Two Norries, talk addiction, recovery, and life lessons with legendary singer-songwriter Christy Moore in their latest podcast episode.

When they began their conversation on mental health, recovery and addiction almost three years ago, Christy Moore was one of the first listeners to support James Leonard and Timmy Long.

Having become good friends through his support of the podcast, Christy, James and Timmy openly discuss addiction and recovery throughout their conversation.

From the alcohol-fuelled days on the Irish music scene, the heart attack that nearly killed him, to the gratitude of 34-years of sobriety, Christy Moore shares openly and honestly in this authentic conversation about the realities surrounding addiction.

Speaking about the podcast, which was released at the weekend, Timmy Long said: “Who would have thought that eight years ago while in prison learning his songs that I would get to sing with him in person?

“Christy is so open and giving of his experiences this is a must-listen.”

The Two Norries have become widely regarded as authentic spokespersons for addiction recovery in Ireland with their podcast surpassing over two million views/streams and regularly topping the mental health podcast charts.

James and Timmy look forward to another sold-out show at Cork’s Opera House in March after a year of significant honours including the Pride of Cork Award, Cork Person of the Month (July) award, The Rebel Spirit award, a Justice Media award, and the Lord Mayors’ Community award in 2022.

Previous episodes of The Two Norries podcast have featured then Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, Ryan Tubridy, Dr Bessel Van Der Kolk, Setanta Ó hAilpín, and Mario Rosenstock.

To listen to the latest podcast episode, visit their website.