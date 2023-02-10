MTU to resume business next Monday after crippling cyber attack 

Munster Technological University (MTU) timetables and classes will reopen next Monday, February 13, as normal after having been closed for business this week due to a cyber-attack on its IT systems.

“Students and staff members should check their email accounts and campus notice boards on a regular basis for details of return-to-campus guidance and updates,” said a spokesperson for MTU in a statement.

The spokesperson said that from last Wednesday the college would be closing for an extra few days as it continues going through the processes of dealing with the cyber-attack which crippled its main Bishopstown campus, the Cork School of Music, the Crawford College of Art and Design and the National Maritime College in Ringaskiddy.

“On Wednesday, we announced the closure for Thursday and Friday, but that we would be restarting all teaching and learning from Monday onwards. And that is still the case. All the teams are working through that on MTU’s side,” said the spokesperson.

So far, it remains unclear who the cyber attackers are, or what country they are operating from. Minister Ossian Smyth, with responsibility for eGovernment, has said the ransomware attack was similar to the hack on the HSE in 2021, and was motivated by a demand for money.

“There’s been no updates for now. As you can understand, it’s all very sensitive and ongoing. We are engaging with all the relevant authorities but no update on that,” added the spokesperson on Friday evening.