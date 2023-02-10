Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 13:22

Aldi gets green light for new Cork store in popular coastal town

Aldi was granted local authority planning permission from Cork County Council.
Artists renders of new Aldi store for Kinsale

Echo reporter

Aldi Ireland has confirmed it will open a new €11m store in Kinsale, in summer 2025.

50 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with 30 permanent roles being created when the store opens.

The new 1,315 sqm store will be located on New Road, with 102 car parking spaces available for customers in addition to 24 bike parking spaces.

Aldi will also be investing in the future of Kinsale through the provision of four electric vehicle charging points, two of which will be accessible parking spaces. The carpark design also allows for future expansion of the number of ALDI’s electric vehicle charging points.

The store, designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, will be powered by 100% renewable electricity, complemented by 90sqm of solar panels on its roof. The innovative design means the store roof will also feature large sections of living roof, further promoting local biodiversity.

Welcoming the council’s decision, Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said: “This is great news for Cork shoppers and the local economy. Our environmentally friendly store will see a considerable investment of €11m into the local area, creating 30 new permanent jobs once the store opens and up to 50 jobs during its construction.”

“Our new store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi. Last year, we sourced €70m of locally produced food and drink products from our Cork-based suppliers last year.” 

Aldi’s Cork stores are already deeply embedded in the local community. Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Cork stores having donated over 301,000 meals to charity to date. 

Each store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants Programme, with Cork Simon Community, CUH Children’s Hospital Appeal and Marymount Hospital & Hospice some of the several charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.

