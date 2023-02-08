Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 19:39

Bertie Ahern rejoins Fianna Fáil

Bertie Ahern led Fianna Fail from 1994, and served as Taoiseach from 1997
Bertie Ahern rejoins Fianna Fáil

Bertie Ahern resigned from Fianna Fail in 2012 following a report from  the Mahon tribunal.

Rebecca Black, PA

A former Taoiseach has rejoined the political party he once led.

Bertie Ahern led Fianna Fail from 1994, and served as Taoiseach from 1997.

He led Ireland during the peace talks across the Irish border in Belfast, working with then-UK prime minister Tony Blair as the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

But Mr Ahern resigned from Fianna Fail in 2012 following a report from a tribunal.

The Mahon Tribunal, which looked at allegations of planning corruption, did not find Mr Ahern to be corrupt but said he did not “truthfully account” for money he lodged to his bank account.

Last September, the current leader of Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin indicated he would be open to allowing his former party colleague back into the party.

It had been proposed during a meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party that Mr Ahern should be allowed to make a return as part of its plans to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We received a membership application and it was accepted by the party.”

More in this section

MTU's Cork campuses to remain closed until next week following IT breach  MTU's Cork campuses to remain closed until next week following IT breach 
Garda stock Man jailed for kicking out at gardaí after chase down Cork road
gavel 'You're going to be sick for the day': Ex-partner stole €50 from woman buying drugs in Cork city
cork politicspolitics
New code of practice to boost users safety

Irish networks to refund calls made to Turkey and Syria

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more