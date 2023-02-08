'Thankfully no one was harmed': Sum of cash taken during break-in at popular Cork restaurant

THE owner of Izz Café on George's Quay has confirmed on social media that the popular Cork Palestinian cafe was broken into in the early hours of last Tuesday morning.

Izzeddeen Akarajeh and his wife Eman who came to Ireland as asylum seekers set up Izz Café at 14, George’s Quay, in May 2019.

The popular café is renowned for its Middle Eastern and Palestinian food as well as serving coffee and sweet treats.

Izzeddeen confirmed on Tuesday evening via Twitter that a cash drawer from Izz Café was stolen from their premises at around 3.40am on Tuesday, February 7.

“I can confirm that at around 3.40am that we were broken into, and our cash drawer was robbed. The gardaí have been a great help and are conducting their investigations.

"Thankfully, no-one was present or harmed. It was a shock, but we are glad the damage was minimal,” he said.

Mr Akarajeh said they are ‘shaken’ but they will continue as usual.

Last night Izz Cafe was broken into. Thanks to everyone for the kindness and support shown and thank you to @GardaTraffic for their support. We are shaken but will continue as usual ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvOQb9xCi9 — Izz Cafe (@IzzCafe) February 7, 2023

“Thanks to everyone for the kindness and support shown. We are shaken but will continue as usual,” he added.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that a sum of cash was taken in the incident.

“Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a commercial premises on George’s Quay, Cork at approximately 3:30am on Tuesday February 7, 2023. A sum of cash was taken in the incident.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.