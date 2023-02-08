'It has always been our pleasure to serve you all': Restaurant in Ballycotton set to close

A Cork diner famous for their fresh fish is set to close its doors.
Skinny's Diner in Ballycotton - also known for their deep-fried Mars bars - have taken the decision not to open for the 2023 season.
Posting on Facebook, management said: "To all our lovely customers and anyone who supported Skinny's Diner over the last 9 years, a heartfelt thank you.
"From our first days in Spring 2014, through balmy and rainy summers alike, and even a pandemic, it has always been our pleasure to serve you all.
"We have decided it is time to hang up the silver tongs and call it a day. We won't be opening for the 2023 season.
"We'll miss our customers, the making of the weirdly popular deep-fried Mars bar, Oreo bar and Creme Eggs, and the hum of activity of Ballycotton on a fine summer day.
"So for one last time, so long and thanks for eating all the fish!
"It has been a pleasure and a privilege."