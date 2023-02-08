'It has always been our pleasure to serve you all': Restaurant in Ballycotton set to close

A Cork diner famous for their fresh fish is set to close its doors.

Skinny's Diner in Ballycotton - also known for their deep-fried Mars bars - have taken the decision not to open for the 2023 season.

Posting on Facebook, management said: "To all our lovely customers and anyone who supported Skinny's Diner over the last 9 years, a heartfelt thank you.

"From our first days in Spring 2014, through balmy and rainy summers alike, and even a pandemic, it has always been our pleasure to serve you all.

"However, all good things must come to an end, and so too must our stewardship of the Ballycotton icon that is Skinny's Diner.

"We have decided it is time to hang up the silver tongs and call it a day. We won't be opening for the 2023 season.

"We'll miss our customers, the making of the weirdly popular deep-fried Mars bar, Oreo bar and Creme Eggs, and the hum of activity of Ballycotton on a fine summer day.

"So for one last time, so long and thanks for eating all the fish!

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege."