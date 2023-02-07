Warm tributes paid to the late John X Miller

WARM tributes have been paid to the late John X Miller the former director of the Cork Vision Centre who died on Sunday, February 5.

John who was a graduate of Belvedere College and UCD, arrived in Cork city in 1978 to oversee the affairs of the aid agency Concern in the southern region and to help organise aid for Cambodia and Bangladesh.

Following a two-year stint teaching in Borneo, he returned to Cork in 1990 where he ran his own media company.

He joined the Cork Civic Trust in 1997.

John also served as Honorary Consul of Hungary in Ireland for 12 years and co-founded Diplomat in 2009 as a means of supporting the democratic and consular missions in Ireland, the Irish diplomatic network globally and the message of the Irish Government to the global Irish diaspora.

John retired as Honorary Consul in 2018.

In a statement Diplomat Ireland said he will be sorely missed.

“He will be greatly missed by all who worked with him and engaged with him. He made a difference to life and to people. “

The former deputy editor of The Evening Echo Vincent Kelly described the late Mr Miller as a ‘giant’ in terms of the cultural life in Cork city.

“John was a great contributor to the cultural life in the city. He was a giant in terms of the cultural life in Cork city because he was the person who saw the initial completion of the Vision Centre to North Main Street,” he said.

Mr Kelly said John will be very much missed.

“Over the years he ran many exhibitions and supported many artists."

"The Vision Centre brought renewed life to North Main Street. John was very keen on seeing the place as an open door for artists and the community. He was always trying to make a difference. He will be very much missed.”

Although John was born in Dublin, the former deputy editor of The Evening Echo said Mr Miller loved Cork.

“He lived in Cork for a long time, and he absolutely loved Cork. He said it was the best decision he ever made in his life to live, work, and raise his family in Cork."

“He was a very affable person. He was a colourful character and very popular. He was also a visionary. John was a good man for Cork city. It is very sad news,” he added.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde also paid tribute to the late John X Miller.

“I am saddened to hear the news about John. He was well known in Cork circles. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Mr Miller is survived by his wife Trish, his three children Steve, Karen and Brian, his brothers, extended family and friends near and far.