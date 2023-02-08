UCC launches new five year strategy 

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) has officially launched its five year strategic plan out to 2028, which includes a renewed focus on research, a widening of entry pathways to the university, and the introduction of new postgraduate programmes to make UCC “the university of choice for postgraduate education”.

Key capital developments planned by the university in the next five years include the €106 million Cork University Business School (CUBS) in Cork city centre, a €75 million expansion of UCC’s Tyndall National Institute, a €2.5 million upgrade of the Squad Gym in UCC’s Mardyke Arena, and the delivery of 2,000 student beds.

Officially launched on Tuesday, the five year plan highlights a new research strategy, UCC Futures, which prioritises research areas of strategic importance.

Vice President for Research and Innovation, John Cryan, said that there will be a step change in the college’s ambitions for research, in terms of prioritising areas where Cork can be “globally competitive and make real impact”.

“We’ve selected ten big areas around global challenges where researchers in UCC are going to try and tackle and really make impact for the world and a sustainable planet… areas like sustainability, food, microbiome and health, medicines, pharmaceuticals, all the way to the radical humanities and areas like children and ageing,” he said.

The strategic plan for the college includes the creation of a dedicated Office of Sustainability and Climate Action, the first of its kind in Ireland’s higher education sector.

UCC Sustainability Officer Maria Kirrane said that the office will be expanding to a staff of four, and will be preparing a sustainability and climate action plan for UCC in the coming months.

“It brings [sustainability] to a new level of strategic importance in the university. It’s been something that we’ve been leading on for quite a while internationally, and this is recognition now that we want to continue to lead and continue to break boundaries,” she said.

Student-focused aims of the university in the next five years include an extension and diversification of entry pathways, as well as the establishment of a Student Forum, to enable consultation and participation between students and university leaders.

President of UCC, Professor John O’Halloran, said that “people and the planet” are at the heart of the strategic plan.

“Together the UCC community has created a roadmap that will secure our future so that we can continue to inspire and shape future generations while also providing the expertise and insight to meet the challenges our society faces,” he said.