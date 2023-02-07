Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 16:58

MTU currently assessing solutions for IT breach that shut Cork campuses; breach detected at 'early stage'

In an update issue to The Echo this afternoon, the college said the breach was detected at "an early stage".
A spokesperson said: "Following the significant IT breach and telephone outage that occurred over the weekend, MTU Cork campuses remain closed today and tomorrow as we continue to assess the situation."

Munster Technological University (MTU) has said it is in contact with Gardaí in regard to a security breach that led to the closure of its Cork campuses today and tomorrow.

A statement released yesterday afternoon said: "Cork campuses are closing for 2 days, Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th February due to a significant IT breach and telephone outage. All classes, full-time and part-time, are cancelled.

"This includes Bishopstown, NMCI, Crawford College of Art & Design and the Cork School of Music.

"Staff and students are asked to monitor email and www.mtu.ie website for further information."

A spokesperson said: "Following the significant IT breach and telephone outage that occurred over the weekend, MTU Cork campuses remain closed today and tomorrow as we continue to assess the situation. We have taken this decision in order to ensure robust student and staff data protection, which is of utmost importance to us. Our campuses in Kerry remain unaffected.

"Following the breach, we have been in close contact with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders including An Garda Síochána, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Higher Education Authority and the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

"MTU’s IT security systems were able to detect this breach at an early stage, and we are currently assessing the most appropriate solutions to allow us to return to teaching as normal and reopen our campuses. 

"In the meantime, we are following all appropriate procedures and protocols to ensure the security of our systems and the wellbeing of our staff and students is maintained. Our students’ education is a top priority for us and we appreciate the patience of all students, staff and stakeholders while we complete this vital work.

"We have robust contingency plans in place for such an event and this means that core systems such as email, HR, finance, payroll and others are unaffected by this breach and are continuing to operate as normal. 

"This also means that the majority of our staff can continue to work remotely while we plan our safe return to teaching.

"Finally, the welfare of our staff and students remains our number one priority. Our student counselling service is continuing to operate at this time to offer support to any students who may need it. We are also extending this support to any of our staff who may be in need at this time.

