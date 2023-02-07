OPW is 'unwavering' in financial support for flood relief schemes in Cork

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan said that the OPW is “unwavering” in its financial support to protect the people of Cork city and county against flooding, as a number of significant relief schemes are “on the brink” of moving to next stages.

Minister O’Donovan met with Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork Damien Boylan at City Hall on Tuesday, along with city council and OPW officials, to discuss progress on a number of flood relief schemes in Cork that are at detailed design, planning and delivery stages.

“We've made it very, very clear to the council again this morning that we are here to financially support them in their endeavours to protect people, and that support is unwavering. It comes from the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, and other members of the government as well, who have impressed upon me the need to move on and deliver the relief that’s needed for the city,” he said following Wednesday’s meeting.

The Minister outlined timelines for the next stages of delivery in major flood relief schemes in Glashaboy in Glanmire, and at Morrisson’s Island in the city centre.

The €14m Glashaboy scheme, long awaited since a severe flood in Glanmire in 2012, was delayed last year as the preferred bidder raised concerns about construction inflation.

Minister O’Donovan recognised that people were “disappointed previously when the tendering process had to stop” and said that it is hoped that updated tender documents for the scheme will be returned “shortly”, with the tender process concluded and contractor appointed within the first half of the year.

He added that once contractors are appointed, “there’s no reason that the construction wouldn’t be able to start”.

A major city centre flood relief scheme at Morrison’s Island, first approved by city councillors in 2018, has until late last year been held up by a Supreme Court legal challenge mounted by the Save Cork City (SCC) Community Association.

A unanimous decision handed down just before Christmas dismissed the SCC’s appeal to strike down planning permission for the works.

Minister O’Donovan said that he expects tenders for that project to also go out this year, “all going well”, and that once a contractor is appointed it is hoped works on the project could commence in 2024.

Regarding the delays faced by major infrastructure projects such as flood relief schemes, Minister O’Donovan said that a new policy approach is needed to respect people’s rights to object and make submissions, while “at the same time not negating our obligation as a government to deliver on public good… the right which has been a fundamental fear in this city and in towns all over this county for many, many years now, which is to go to bed at night without worrying about flood water coming through the front door”.

The Minister highlighted that the Douglas Flood Relief Scheme has also been recently finished, the Togher Relief Scheme is set to be completed this spring, and Blackpool’s Flood Relief Scheme is currently going through the consent process.

“All in all, within the city and in the adjoining towns and villages here in Cork, OPW have put a massive footprint in terms of financial capital into climate adaptation, which we're going to continue,” he said.

“There is a lot that we’ve already concluded, there’s a lot that we’re just at the brink of being able to bring to the next stages, and there’s a lot of people that have played their part in that - predominantly the local community who have waited, understood the delays, been very patient, have appreciated that delays are inevitable in public works, but we’re also very anxious to see commencement,” he added.