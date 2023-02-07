Clon’s Fernhill House scoops national awards

CELEBRATING the best of the Irish wedding industry, popular wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie have announced the winners of their annual Irish Wedding Venue Awards.

The awards showcase the best Irish wedding venues and special places and spaces available for hire for wedding receptions, parties and ceremonies ranging from intimate to larger weddings across several awards categories.

These awards recognise the top venues in Ireland for their excellence, high quality and unique offerings that make those special days truly special.

Cork’s family run country estate Fernhill House has been announced as a winner in the national wedding venue awards. The celebrated wedding venue has been crowned as Ireland’s Best Country House Wedding Venue and received an acclaimed Judge’s Choice award.

Hosting nuptials up to 300 guests, Fernhill House is a stunning Georgian Manor country house set amongst acres of picturesque landscaped gardens and has stunning views of the beautiful West Cork countryside.

Fernhill has been cared for by the O’Neill family for four generations and offers both wedding ceremony and receptions spaces including their spectacular wisteria adorned garden, private garden settings and luxurious mansion with its antique spiral staircase, open fires and stunning library and foyer.

Shell Holden, wedding expert and co-owner of SaveMyDay.ie, said: “This year’s deserving winners are located across 13 counties with Kilkenny’s Mountain View taking the top spot in three categories, the most of any wedding venue, including Ireland’s Best Alternative Wedding Venue, Ireland’s Best Festival Wedding Venue and an acclaimed Judge’s Choice award.

“Four wedding venues received two awards each including Kildare’s exclusive The Abbey, Sligo’s luxury Markree Castle, Laois’ impressive Ballintubbert Gardens and House and West Cork’s family run Fernhill House,” she added.