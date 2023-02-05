'He was young and enjoying life': Cork publican once barred Colin Farrell but now they are firm friends 

THE West Cork bar owner who once barred Oscar nominee Colin Farrell from her pub has opened up about their special friendship following his recent return to Castletownbere.

Adrienne MacCarthy’s first introduction to the movie star was during filming of the series Falling for a Dancer when he was just 19.

Ms MacCarthy, who owns MacCarthy’s Bar in the area, recalled lifting the ban several years later when he returned and made amends while working on another production- Ondine - in the locality.

The former loveable rogue was initially barred from the pub for so-called “outrageous” behaviour. However, Colin received a second chance with the publican, which later developed into a special friendship.

Colin even paid a visit to the venue with his teenage son Henry in September, just a few months before his Oscar nomination.

Colin Farrell with (from left) Adrienne MacCarthy, Ava O'Donoghue Murphy, Catherine O'Donoghue Murphy, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, Verena Sievers and Niki McCarthy on the movie star's recent visit to Castletownbere.

“He had given his son the choice between a road trip across America or the Wild Atlantic Way and he chose the Wild Atlantic Way,” Adrienne explained.

“The first time he returned while filming Ondine, I was in the middle of cleaning out the airing cupboard,” Adrienne laughed.

She joked that Mr Farrell couldn’t recall being barred from the establishment.

“Anyone who is barred doesn’t remember afterwards which is handy for them,” she joked.

“It was great to see him again and we were really thrilled he popped in. There were plenty of hugs.”

Adrienne remarked on their pride at seeing Colin nominated for an Oscar. Colin has made the coveted shortlist for Best Actor alongside his Banshees of Inisherin co-stars Brendan Gleeson (best supporting actor), Kerry Condon (Best Supporting Actress) and Barry Keoghan (Best Supporting Actor).

“We’ve watched Colin grow up and while his behaviour was outrageous back then, he was just young and enjoying life," she told The Echo.

"These days you would be more likely to find him engaged in pilates or yoga.

"He is very normal and down the earth.”

However, there are some things about the star that will never change.

“He was really delighted to see our pet pug who is well known in the pub. Colin has been back to Castletownbere a few times and knows that he is always welcome.”

Colin enjoyed taking in the sights of Castletownbere with his son.

“He was retracing his steps. I think he was proud to be able to show his son his Irish roots. He was delighted to be back.

"I know they visited the local Buddhist Retreat and really enjoyed their time away.”

She spoke of how the star was happy to have his photo taken with locals and remained humble throughout.

“He doesn’t boast or brag. No matter what happens it won’t change him. His feet are always on the ground and he will never lose his footing.

“It’s crazy to think that his oldest son is the same age he was when we had to barred him from the pub. We just laugh about it now.”

Meanwhile, fellow local John Gerard O’Leary is also sending Colin positive vibes ahead of the Oscars.

He appeared alongside the star in Ondine before going on to found the Beara Film Festival in Castletownbere.

“The opportunity I had back then gave me the fire in the belly I needed to pursue a dream I’ve had since I was a little boy. It taught me to never take a step back and to chase everything.”

He spoke of the experience fondly.

“It was surreal acting with Colin," he said. "You have to pinch yourself because it really is like a dream.”