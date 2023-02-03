Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 13:41

Cork trooper Shane Kearney discharged from hospital; medical staff satisfied with 'steady progress'

Trooper Kearney still requires further medical treatment later in the year, but the medical staff are said to be satisfied with his 'continued and steady progress' to allow him to continue his recuperation at home with his family.
Trooper Shane Kearney who was injured in the Lebanon. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann

Echo reporter

Cork Trooper Shane Kearney is being discharged from Beaumont Hospital today, to continue his recovery at home.

Shane Kearney, 23, suffered a serious head injury when a convoy travelling to Beirut came under attack on December 14

Irish Defence Forces Private Sean Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed in the attack.

Pte Rooney was buried with full military honours which included the firing of a volley of 21 shots and the playing of the Last Post.

He was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

