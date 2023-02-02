Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 20:45

Heavy smoke causes bus to be evacuated on Patrick Street

Three units of the Fire Brigade attended, from Cork city, Carrigaline, and a Third Officer’s vehicle
Anglesea Street Fire Station in Cork city

Eoin Kelleher

Three units of the Fire Brigade attended the scene of a bus which had been reported to be on fire in Patrick Street in Cork city this evening.

Cork City Fire Brigade received a report of a bus on fire at about 8.20pm on Thursday, February 2.

Three units of the Fire Brigade attended, one from Cork city, one from Carrigaline, along with a Third Officer’s vehicle.

An update from the Fire Brigade Duty Officer at around 9.25pm concluded that there were no injuries.

An oil seal on the bus became damaged, and heavy smoke caused the evacuation of all passengers, but there was no fire to be extinguished, explained the Fire Officer.

The Bus Éireann bus was cleaned up, and a relief bus was brought in. Bus Éireann mechanics assisted at the scene.

Cork City Fire Brigade attend two separate house fires

