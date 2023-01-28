Cork City Fire Brigade attend two separate house fires

Cork City Fire Brigade was called out to two separate house fires, in the northside and southside of the city, after lunch time today, January 28. No one was injured in either blaze.

The southside fire in Mahon, started at about 2.45pm and was still going on at 3.25pm today.

The house in Mahon was attended by three units of the Fire Brigade, two from the city, and one from Carrigaline.

The fire at Onslow Gardens in the northside occurred at the same time. The fire was attended by a Third Officer of the Fire Brigade and two appliances, one from the northside and one from headquarters.

That fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.

As yet, the cause of each fire is not known.