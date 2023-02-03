'It's been great for the city': Live at the Marquee to stay at current location for now

Speaking in Cork, Mr Aiken said that until there is a clear plan regarding what the site on Monahan Rd will be used for, the tented series of concerts “could go on for another couple of years, hopefully”.
“It’s been great for the city, when you see the line-up of artists that have played it over the years. I think it’s been 1.2m people have gone [to gigs] there,” he said.
However, if the current site becomes unavailable, Mr Aiken said that he would have to consider before moving the series elsewhere in Cork.
“It’s been such a great history for Aiken Promotions as well that the feeling would be maybe that we’ve had a great run with it.
“It has done well every year, there’s no major upset, we’ve done some of the best artists in the world.
He said, as it stands, the series of gigs will provisionally go ahead next year, with people already booking dates.