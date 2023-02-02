Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 11:23

Former Quills store on Patrick Street set for new lease of life

Located at 106-108 Patrick Street, the premises has been vacant since 2014.
Former Quills store on Patrick Street set for new lease of life

The former Quills store on Patrick Street is set for a new lease of life after it has been confirmed that retail giant Mango will open a new store at the location. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Nolan

The former Quills store on Patrick Street is set for a new lease of life after it has been confirmed that retail giant Mango will open a new store at the location.

Located at 106-108 Patrick Street, the premises has been vacant since 2014. It was bought by Clarendon Properties in 2015.

Speaking to The Echo, associate in Savills, Lia Dennehy, who brokered the deal on behalf of Clarendon Properties, said the lease agreement has been signed by Mango for a period of ten years.

“It’s a great letting for Cork and for Patrick Street, it’s an international brand and we’re delighted to have been involved,” she continued.

Ms Dennehy said she anticipates the new store will perform very well.

“Hopefully it will be a sign of more things to come,” she added.

In a statement, Mango said the new store on Patrick Street is expected to open around September this year.

The retailer said the store will have a selling space of around 360 square meters and will be dedicated to womenswear.

Read More

Work begins on new store in former Cork city Eason location

More in this section

Award-winning singer/songwriter confirmed for summer gig at Live At The Marquee Award-winning singer/songwriter confirmed for summer gig at Live At The Marquee
Gardaí renew appeal to identify skeletal remains found while building East Cork Greenway Gardaí renew appeal to identify skeletal remains found while building East Cork Greenway
Jail sentence after man's head slashed in broad daylight in Cork city centre  Jail sentence after man's head slashed in broad daylight in Cork city centre 
cork city centre
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg

Five months jail for motorist who threw ball of cocaine from car while pursued by Gardaí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more