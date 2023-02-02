Former Quills store on Patrick Street set for new lease of life

The former Quills store on Patrick Street is set for a new lease of life after it has been confirmed that retail giant Mango will open a new store at the location.

Located at 106-108 Patrick Street, the premises has been vacant since 2014. It was bought by Clarendon Properties in 2015.

Speaking to The Echo, associate in Savills, Lia Dennehy, who brokered the deal on behalf of Clarendon Properties, said the lease agreement has been signed by Mango for a period of ten years.

“It’s a great letting for Cork and for Patrick Street, it’s an international brand and we’re delighted to have been involved,” she continued.

Ms Dennehy said she anticipates the new store will perform very well.

“Hopefully it will be a sign of more things to come,” she added.

In a statement, Mango said the new store on Patrick Street is expected to open around September this year.

The retailer said the store will have a selling space of around 360 square meters and will be dedicated to womenswear.