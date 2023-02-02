New folk and trad festival announced for East Cork

A NEW music festival is coming to East Cork for 2023.

The Ballycotton folk and trad festival, also known as ‘F.A.T. Fest’ will run from Thursday, April 27 to Monday, May 1.

The five-day celebration of Irish Folk and Alternative Trad music will see high-profile acts such as Ron Sexsmith, Stockton’s Wing, The High Kings and the Dublin City Ramblers take to the stage Sea Church and various other locations around the stunning Cork seaside village.

Performers at the festival will comprise a mix of established and up-and-coming artists, all with a passion for traditional Irish music and a desire to push the boundaries of the genre.

A number of acts have already been announced for the event, with more still to come.

Organisers are very excited to welcome multi-award-winning artist, Ron Sexsmith to Ballycotton. The singer-songwriter has recorded 17 albums, as well as collaborating with the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin in a career that spans decades. His songs have also been covered by a host of stars including Rod Stewart and Emmylou Harris.

Speaking about the launch of the new festival, General Manager of Sea Church, John Kidney says that the event will be another great reason to visit Ballycotton: “As the main hosting venue for the Ballycotton F.A.T. Fest, we are thrilled at the prospect of so many fantastic acts coming to perform here over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

“Folk and Alternative Trad have grown massively in popularity in recent years, and we’re expecting audiences of all ages to want to visit Ballycotton for the few days of the festival. The Ballycotton F.A.T Fest promises to be a really unique experience and a chance to see some of the best Irish music around,” the General Manager continued.

Audiences can expect everything from lively jigs and reels to more contemporary styles of music. In addition, the village will play host to talks and workshops with plenty of opportunities to meet performers.

The event will see the village of Ballycotton come to life this Spring with what is expected to be a jam-packed few days of entertainment.