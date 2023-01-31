Killens residents planning peaceful protest over social housing units

Residents of a Cork neighbourhood are planning a peaceful protest this Wednesday to encourage the developer of a proposed 44-unit social housing development to “engage in meaningful dialogue”.

44 social housing units are to be built at Lios Cara in Killeens, near Blarney, in addition to the 94 existing houses on the site.

Residents have said they recently learned that the original plan for 44 additional private dwellings in the next phase of their estate's development has now been changed to 100% social housing.

It is understood that Cork City Council has entered into an agreement with a developer to build seven two-bedroom townhouses, 32 three-bedroom townhouses, and five four-bedroom semi-detached houses on the site.

Members of the Lios Cara Residents Committee said they are “acutely aware that the country is within a housing crisis” that affects all sectors of society and that they “very much support social housing, affordable housing and private housing” within the community but criticised the developer’s approach to the project.

A number of residents previously met with the developer in the presence of councillors to confirm the estate would be completed to the appropriate standards, within an appropriate time frame and in keeping with the already built and established housing.

The Committee said assurances were given by the developer that they would keep the residents informed every step of the way and, on the basis of these discussions, residents agreed not to submit any building objections, despite an increase in housing density.

In recent weeks, the residents of Lios Cara learned that the 44 houses have been purchased for 100% social housing, a deal which the Committee said has been carried out “without engagement by the developer and the existing residents, despite what was felt to be a good open honest relationship”.

“Many families in the area have been house hunting for many years and welcomed the opportunity to purchase and settle in the area,” a statement issued by the Committee read.

“The residents have been left frustrated and anxious by the actions of the developer. It is on the basis of the actions of the developer and their refusal to engage with us that we have been forced to take action.”

Speaking to The Echo, local councillor Ken O’Flynn, said: “I think Cork City Council have got it wrong and instead of putting 44 social housing units it should be a mix of affordable and council housing mainly to facilitate the people in the area.

“I have a lot of my neighbours out there in Killeens who are desperately looking for property and can’t get on the property ladder at all in the Killeens or Blarney area. So, it was a great opportunity missed by Cork City Council.” The developer has been contacted by The Echo for comment.