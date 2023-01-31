'Not one of the teams has full staffing': Cork child mental health services struggling 

Vision for change, the policy framework for mental health services, recommends individual teams of one consultant psychiatrist, one doctor in training, two psychiatric nurses, two clinical psychologists, two social workers, one occupational therapist, one speech and language therapist, one childcare worker, and two administrative staff.
However, information obtained by Cork TD Thomas Gould shows that Camhs teams in the Cork and Kerry region were operating with around 20 staff less than recommended.
Camhs teams in the region had around 121 whole-time equivalent (WTE) staff members at the end of October last year, with around 20 WTE roles vacant. These vacancies included a nursing position in Cork North Central, a nurse in North Lee East, a psychologist in North Lee West, a speech-and-language therapist in South Lee 1, an occupational therapist in South Lee 2, and a nurse in South Lee 3.
“What we can clearly see is that CAMHS teams in Cork and Kerry are severely understaffed,” Mr Gould told The Echo.
“In some teams, such as Cork North Central, four roles are underfilled. The burden this places on the staff that are working in these teams is huge.”