'Not one of the teams has full staffing': Cork child mental health services struggling 

CHILD and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) teams in Cork and Kerry are operating with a staff vacancy level of 16% compared to the levels required under Vision for Change, it has been revealed.

Vision for change, the policy framework for mental health services, recommends individual teams of one consultant psychiatrist, one doctor in training, two psychiatric nurses, two clinical psychologists, two social workers, one occupational therapist, one speech and language therapist, one childcare worker, and two administrative staff.

However, information obtained by Cork TD Thomas Gould shows that Camhs teams in the Cork and Kerry region were operating with around 20 staff less than recommended.

Camhs teams in the region had around 121 whole-time equivalent (WTE) staff members at the end of October last year, with around 20 WTE roles vacant. These vacancies included a nursing position in Cork North Central, a nurse in North Lee East, a psychologist in North Lee West, a speech-and-language therapist in South Lee 1, an occupational therapist in South Lee 2, and a nurse in South Lee 3.

“What we can clearly see is that CAMHS teams in Cork and Kerry are severely understaffed,” Mr Gould told The Echo.

“In some teams, such as Cork North Central, four roles are underfilled. The burden this places on the staff that are working in these teams is huge.”

“Not one of the teams has the full staffing cohort recommended under Vision for Change,” said Mr Gould.

“Given recent scandals in children’s mental health services, in Kerry in particular, it is deeply concerning that these teams aren’t fully staffed.

“Camhs has 4,000 children on waiting lists for appointments nationally with many of these in Cork and Kerry.

"These are children desperately in need of mental health interventions but chronic underfunding has resulted in chronic understaffing.

“It is the problem right across the health service created by successive governments’ refusal to properly resource these vital facilities.”

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare was contacted for comment.

While the HSE said there is “no allocated WTE celling per team/discipline”, a spokesperson admitted there are ongoing recruitment difficulties in mental health services.

Responding to Mr Gould, the spokesperson said: “There are long-standing workforce challenges and, although additional investment has been approved for some community services, the ability to recruit and retain the community workforce is an on-going significant issue.

“The HSE continues to invest in and enhance our services, while at the same time fully utilising opportunities offered by digital health technologies to mitigate recruitment challenges.

“Camhs staffing and recruitment is impacted by the shortage of trained mental health staff nationally — a trend not unique to Ireland.

“The availability of skilled staff is a significant issue in mental health services across all disciplines where demand outstrips supply and our workforce, particularly younger staff, are availing of employment opportunities outside of Ireland.

“Ongoing efforts locally, nationally and internationally, are continuing in order to ensure that all available avenues are explored to provide a staffing supply for mental health services, including Camhs services.”