‘Serious staffing issues’ at Cork Camhs unit, Dáil hears

A CORK TD has raised concerns over staffing levels at the Eist Linn Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) inpatient unit in Bessborough, Blackrock.

Earlier this month, SIPTU representatives wrote to management of the unit regarding “serious staffing issues”. The union called for a “comprehensive plan” to be put in place to address the “unacceptable” situation whereby staff are “attempting to deliver a service with only 58% of nursing posts filled”.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central, Thomas Gould raised concerns regarding the state of children’s mental health services at present.

“We warned the Government that children’s mental health suffered during Covid and we were given commitment after commitment that efforts were being made, plans were being drafted, funding was being allocated. We were told that these issues would be sorted. Things are worse now than ever before,” he said.

Figures obtained by Mr Gould’s party colleague, Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward, the party’s spokesperson on mental health, show at end of last November, 276 children and young people in Cork and Kerry were waiting for an appointment in Cahms for over 12 months.

“This is by far the largest number of children waiting this long in this State,” Mr Gould said.

Camhs services are designed for children and adolescents presenting with moderate to severe mental health disorders.

There are a total of eight sector based community mental health teams in Cork and two sector based teams in Kerry.

In Cork, the community based teams are supported by the Eist Linn inpatient unit.

Most young people who attend an inpatient Camhs unit will be aged between 12 and 18 years and will be experiencing symptoms such as severe low mood, high levels of anxiety, thought disorders, or significant eating problems.

STAFF EMIGRATING

Speaking in relation to Eist Linn, Mr Gould said it is his understanding that some staff are deciding to emigrate and work in Australia “where they will be paid better, be treated better, and have cheaper housing costs”.

Mr Gould said clarity is needed on the future of the inpatient facility.

Mr Gould made the comments during a debate on the interim report published earlier this week by the Mental Health Commission, arising from an independent review of the provision of Camhs services in the State.

In relation to staffing levels at Eist Linn, a spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) confirmed earlier this month that there are a “number of nursing vacancies” at the inpatient unit.

“We are working to fill these vacancies as quickly as possible, but the recruitment environment is currently challenging.

“Management at Eist Linn are putting plans in place to address these staff shortages, in order to minimise the impact on the young people using services,” the spokesperson said.