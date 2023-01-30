Cork companies vie for top choir title

COMPANIES across the city and county will be singing from the same hymn sheet as they vie for the title of Cork’s best workplace choir.

The Cork International Choral Festival is now accepting entries for their ‘Ibec Workplace Choir of the Year competition’ in a bid to help improve the mental well-being of staff through music. It is also aiming to help companies connect with staff through the medium of music. Each company choir is required to prepare and perform two songs on the prestigious Cork City Hall stage in front of a panel of international judges. Now in its third year, the Workplace Choir of the Year will take place as part of the Cork International Choral Festival running from April 26 to April 30.

Interested companies are invited to submit an online entry form with their entry fee. The winning workplace choir will be announced at the Awards Ceremony of the 2023 Cork International Choral Festival on Sunday April 30.

Cork International Choral Festival artistic director, Peter Stobart spoke of how the contest is going from strength to strength.

“We are thrilled to be part of a three-year partnership with Ibec as title sponsors of the Workplace Choir of the Year competition,” he said. “The popularity of the contest shows that businesses recognise both the importance of staff wellbeing and the therapeutic power of music.

“Group singing, in particular, can help individuals express themselves, connect with one another and generally just feel good which is something I think everyone can benefit from.”

Entries are due on Friday, February 10. For further information on how to register please visit www.corkchoral.ie/ibec-workplace-choir-of-the-year-competition/or email kery@corkchoral.ie

Established in 1954, the Cork International Choral Festival attracts more than 5000 participants both internationally and on a national level. It incorporates an eclectic and wide-ranging programme.