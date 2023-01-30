Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 16:43

Cork hotel appoints its first director of romance

Eamonn Cassidy, concierge at The Metropole Hotel in Cork, who has been appointed "director of romance" ahead of Valentine's Day Pic: Brian Lougheed

Sarah Horgan

A CORK concierge has been offered a promotion with a difference as he steps up to become the city’s first-ever “director of romance.”

Eamonn Cassidy from the Metropole has become the hotel’s first-ever director of romance as a new temporary role to ensure guests enjoy an extra special Valentine’s Day this year.

The Metropole Hotel has been a popular location for marriage proposals since it first opened more than 125 years ago.

However, its new director of Romance is hoping to cement its status as Cork’s most loved-up hotel.

Eamonn will be on hand in the coming weeks to assist with surprise proposals and offer advice on Cork’s most romantic locations.

Eamonn began working as a concierge at the Metropole Hotel last year and is widely known for his endearing personality.

He is now looking forward to playing a part in what potentially may be one of the most memorable occasions for some guests.

Eamon opened up about the role and said:

“I was thrilled when the hotel’s management team asked me to be the Director of Romance. 

"Valentine’s Day is obviously a very popular time for people to propose and I’d love to see a few people get down on one knee at the Metropole this year.

“But it’s not all about proposals. It can also be a lovely time for couples to get away from their busy schedules and spend some quality time together.”

The concierge plans to go beyond the call of duty to make the experience extra special for couples.

“As the director of romance, I look forward to organising beautiful flower bouquets from our in-house flower shop, To Have And To Hold, and bottles of champagne and strawberries for our guests. Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to treat that someone special in your life and Cork is full of romantic walks, cosy bars and restaurants and memorable experiences for couples. We look forward to sharing all the tips to make Valentine’s in the Metropole Hotel extra special.”

