Sean Hennessy Bursary awarded to MTU student

Eoin Kelleher

The eSentire Sean Hennessy Bursary has been awarded to Fernando Correa Borges, a Second Year IT Management student at Munster Technological University (MTU).

The Sean Hennessy Bursary was founded in 2021 as a collaboration between eSentire and the Department of Computer Science at MTU, in response to Ireland's growing cybersecurity skills shortage.

Cybersecurity has become one of the main concerns for governments and citizens. According to the most recent State of the Cyber Security Sector in Ireland report, annual cybersecurity related revenue in Ireland reached €2.1bn for 2021.

Yet, 61 per cent of organisations in Ireland have personnel-related shortfalls with an estimated 10,000 additional cybersecurity workers needed in Ireland, on top of the existing 7,300, to plug this critical skills gap.

eSentire’s mission is to search for and stop cyber threats before they become disrupting events.

With a centre in Barrack Square, Ballincollig, the company was recently recognised by the Technology Industry Alliance, and was shortlisted as a finalist in the Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact award category at the 2022 Tech Industry Leaders awards.

The Sean Hennessy Bursary provides financial aid that can be applied towards the recipient’s second, third, and fourth year at MTU. In addition to receiving €1,500 of assistance per year over their remaining three years at MTU, the recipient will also participate in a nine-month internship with eSentire throughout their third year leading into a part-time role with the firm for their fourth year.

eSentire’s call for entries invited applications from second year Computer Science students and the company was impressed with the strong level of interest and calibre of applicants. Five students who demonstrated a keen interest and propensity for cybersecurity were shortlisted for interviews. Fernando was selected based on his impressive interview and technical assessment results and his excellent academic transcripts.

Dr Seán McSweeney, Head of the Department of Computer Science at MTU, who awarded the bursary to Fernando, said: "eSentire is an invaluable partner to MTU and, in particular, the Faculty of Engineering and Science. eSentire’s pledge to enhancing skills in the South-West region of Ireland has created an environment where our students can now engage with experts in industry and develop their careers. We look forward to a meaningful partnership that will lead us to close the skills gap in cybersecurity.”

