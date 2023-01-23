Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 21:49

Person taken to hospital following collision in Cork City

Gardaí, units from Cork City Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service attended the incident which occurred shortly before 6pm.
Person taken to hospital following collision in Cork City

One person was taken to hospital this evening following a multi-vehicle collision on the N40. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

Amy Nolan

A person has been taken to hospital this evening following a multi-vehicle collision on the N40.

Gardaí, units from Cork City Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service attended the incident which occurred westbound near the Ballincollig exit shortly before 6pm.

Ger Ryan, Third Officer with Cork City Fire Brigade, said the Fire Brigade was alerted to the incident involving three cars at around 6.15pm and that three units from Anglesea Street were mobilised.

On arrival, he said that Gardaí had a traffic management plan in place.

Mr Ryan said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle using cutting equipment and was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) via ambulance.

Traffic in the area was severely disrupted with one lane closed for a time while the incident was being cleared.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed Gardaí attended the scene and said:

“One person was taken from the scene by ambulance to CUH.

“Their injuries are not life-threatening. The scene has since been cleared.”

More in this section

wooden judge on book on the desk Born-again Christian tells court, custody has helped her get through cold turkey
Woman with 225 previous convictions jailed for latest shoplifting offences Woman with 225 previous convictions jailed for latest shoplifting offences
Next phase of Cork's Marina Park 'on course to begin this summer' Next phase of Cork's Marina Park 'on course to begin this summer'
cork city fireemergency services
Man arrested in connection with Mercy Hospital death charged

Man arrested in connection with Mercy Hospital death charged

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more