Person taken to hospital following collision in Cork City

A person has been taken to hospital this evening following a multi-vehicle collision on the N40.

Gardaí, units from Cork City Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service attended the incident which occurred westbound near the Ballincollig exit shortly before 6pm.

Ger Ryan, Third Officer with Cork City Fire Brigade, said the Fire Brigade was alerted to the incident involving three cars at around 6.15pm and that three units from Anglesea Street were mobilised.

Crew from Anglesea Street, @AmbulanceNAS and @GardaTraffic are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the N22 South Ring Road after Junction 1

Expect delays in the area, avoid if possible.



On arrival, he said that Gardaí had a traffic management plan in place.

Mr Ryan said one person had to be extricated from a vehicle using cutting equipment and was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) via ambulance.

Traffic in the area was severely disrupted with one lane closed for a time while the incident was being cleared.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed Gardaí attended the scene and said:

“One person was taken from the scene by ambulance to CUH.

“Their injuries are not life-threatening. The scene has since been cleared.”