'He gave everything to the job': Tributes paid to Cork man who pioneered laser eye treatment in Ireland

TRIBUTES are being paid to the Cork man who pioneered laser eye treatment in Ireland following his death this week.

Professor Michael O’Keeffe, who hailed from Mitchelstown and attended UCC made a name for himself as Ireland’s leading eye surgeon after pioneering the treatment in the 1980s.

In later years he moved to Delgany, Co Wicklow and specialised in paediatric eye surgery at Temple St University Hospital.

Based at Mater Private and Mater General in Dublin, Professor O’Keeffe is being remembered by many of his patients as a kind and caring man.

Tributes dedicated to the man have been flooding social media. One Twitter post read as follows: “A true gentleman who did his very best for my son when we were in a crisis with his sight. Rest in peace. Your work on this Earth is done.”

Former colleagues also paid tribute: “I remember him when I was working in Temple Street,” wrote one Twitter user.

“A mother of a child with newly diagnosed eye condition told me that he had given her his personal mobile number on a Friday evening in case she wanted to talk to him over the weekend. He treated everyone so kindly. Rip Prof.”

Professor O’Keefe’s dedication was often noted during his career with recollections from some of how he had been seen, in previous years, working on Christmas Day and carrying out procedures on St Stephen’s Day. He was also known to complete hospital rounds from as early as 6am in the morning and at 11pm at night.

The medical world in turn recognised his unwavering loyalty. He possessed a Claud Worth Medal, which he received in 2004 courtesy of the British Child Health Foundation for his contribution to paediatric ophthalmology. Towards the end of his life, he had published more than 200 peer review papers. Other achievements included an honorary Fellowship in Paediatrics by the Irish College of Paediatrics and the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland in October, 2018. In recent years he was appointed Honorary President of Vision Sports Ireland.

Professor O’Keeffe was also a proud family man who tragically lost his 28-year-old son Philip to cancer just over a year ago.

He is survived by his widow Eleanor, daughter, Isabelle and son Nicholas Local councillor Deirdre O’Brien spoke fondly about her uncle to The Echo.

“He was a very hard working, down-to-Earth man who cared about everybody,” Ms O'Brien said.

“That became very evident during Covid in particular. He came out very strong that time as he felt responsible for his patients. There was follow-up treatment needed and he was adamant that people wouldn’t be neglected. He moved his operations as he couldn’t do it in the Mater during the pandemic. That was the kind of man he was.”

Professor O’Keeffe, who was in his early seventies, was known for standing up for what he felt was right.

Ms O'Brien described him as a “people person” adding: “He was a people person who gave everything of himself to the job. I don’t think he ever said no to seeing a patient. He would always fit them in somewhere.”

The frontline worker was also admired for his humility.

“There was never anything showy about him. Outside of his work he enjoyed gardening and loved his family and that was it.”