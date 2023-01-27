Possible water outages in Cork city

Mains repairs works in Cork may cause outages of water supplies in parts of the city on Monday and Tuesday, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, formerly called Irish Water, said the planned works are part of the company’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and will occur on the south side of the city.

The company said that mains repair works on Monday may cause supply disruptions to Capwell Road, Capwell Avenue and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Monday 30 January.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00058439.

Separate mains repair works will occur the following day and may cause water supply outages at Rockboro Avenue, Boreenmanna Road, Old Blackrock Road and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place throughout these works, which are scheduled to take place from 10am until 2pm on Tuesday 31 January.

Updates regarding this work will be available at www.water.ie with the reference number: COR00058440.

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.