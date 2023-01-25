Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 08:34

RTÉ broadcaster to deliver lecture in Cork

Brian O’Donovan will address the audience on The Divided States of America: My Four Years In Washington
RTÉ broadcaster to deliver lecture in Cork

Brian O'Donovan RTÉ Washington Marjorie Brennan feature Weekend

Eoin Kelleher

BRIAN O’DONOVAN, RTÉ’s former Washington Correspondent and current work and technology Correspondent, is guest speaker at this week’s Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage lecture.

Mr O’Donovan will address the audience on The Divided States of America: My Four Years In Washington.

The first Dúchas lecture of 2023 takes place at 8pm this Thursday evening, January 26, in the Clonakilty GAA Pavilion.

Mr O’Donovan, whose father Jim was a native of Ardfield, will recall some of the issues he reported on during a tumultuous time for the United States, and Donald Trump’s chaotic and controversial presidency.

Mr O’Donovan reported on the election of President Joe Biden and the storming of the Capitol Building. His memoir, called Four Years in the Cauldron, provides an intriguing look at an extraordinary time in US politics.

Mr O’Donovan grew up in Farran, Cork, and studied communications in DCU. In a career spanning more than 20 years, he has worked as a broadcast journalist for Red FM, TV3 and RTÉ.

Guests should arrive well before the 8pm start time. A €5 entry fee applies on the night.

Read More

Covid has given our immune systems ‘ a big hit’, says Cork professor

More in this section

Cork set for mixed weather this week with temperatures to drop below freezing Cork set for mixed weather this week with temperatures to drop below freezing
Give it a 'tri': Cork Triathlon Club holding open evening this weekend Give it a 'tri': Cork Triathlon Club holding open evening this weekend
Irish Rail hopes to restore catering services soon after Cork TD describes lack of water on trains as 'completely ridiculous' Irish Rail hopes to restore catering services soon after Cork TD describes lack of water on trains as 'completely ridiculous'
#history
Garda stock

One person taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision in West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more