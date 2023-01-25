RTÉ broadcaster to deliver lecture in Cork

BRIAN O’DONOVAN, RTÉ’s former Washington Correspondent and current work and technology Correspondent, is guest speaker at this week’s Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage lecture.

Mr O’Donovan will address the audience on The Divided States of America: My Four Years In Washington.

The first Dúchas lecture of 2023 takes place at 8pm this Thursday evening, January 26, in the Clonakilty GAA Pavilion.

Mr O’Donovan, whose father Jim was a native of Ardfield, will recall some of the issues he reported on during a tumultuous time for the United States, and Donald Trump’s chaotic and controversial presidency.

Mr O’Donovan reported on the election of President Joe Biden and the storming of the Capitol Building. His memoir, called Four Years in the Cauldron, provides an intriguing look at an extraordinary time in US politics.

Mr O’Donovan grew up in Farran, Cork, and studied communications in DCU. In a career spanning more than 20 years, he has worked as a broadcast journalist for Red FM, TV3 and RTÉ.

Guests should arrive well before the 8pm start time. A €5 entry fee applies on the night.