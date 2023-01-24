Gardaí in Cork became suspicious after noticing white powder on man's moustache 

White powder that was visible on a man’s moustache made gardaí suspicious about possible drug use and the man dropped a tinfoil wrap on the ground as officers approached him.

Details of the incident were outlined at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said, “On July 10 2021 at around 3 pm, Garda Conor Cronin observed a man on Wellington Road with white powder around his moustache.

“Garda Cronin suspected him of being in possession of a controlled drug and followed him on to York Hill.

“When informed that he was going to be searched he dropped a tinfoil wrap with a small amount of white powder. He denied at the time that the substance was his.

“It was confirmed to be amphetamine and the total value was €15.”

Now in court, 38-year-old Ray McCarty of Magnolia Terrace, O’Mahoney’s Avenue, St. Luke’s, Cork, has pleaded guilty to being in possession of the illegal drug for his own use. The accused had eight previous convictions for having drugs for his own use.

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said, “He indicated a plea of guilty previously.

"He has significant mental health difficulties. He is off drugs for over a year now.

“He knows that with his mental health difficulties that taking drugs can only aggravate his situation. And that he puts himself at risk of prison. He accepted he is at significant risk here today. He wants to deal with the matter because of the stress and worry about it.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that having this kind of drug can carry a 12-month sentence, even for someone with no previous convictions and the defendant had eight. The judge said he was not lecturing him but that he should know the risks caused by his actions. The judge said he would impose a six-month sentence but suspend it on condition that the accused would have no more convictions in the next two years.