Cork charity calls for more investment in environmental initiatives

Environmental awareness charity, Cork Environmental Forum (CEF) is calling on the Government and education providers to invest in initiatives that empower individuals and communities to adopt truly sustainable lifestyles.

The organisation made the call ahead of International Day of Education, which falls tomorrow.

"The year 2023 marks the half-way point since the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that need to be achieved by 2030.

"And we know that the SDGs will not be achieved without greater investment in education," Bernie Connolly, CEF coordinator, said.

"We are therefore calling for more support for all initiatives that put investment in people at the heart of our shared future."

Ms Connolly remarked that education can "inspire children and adults alike to become more engaged with their communities and help them to make informed decisions about their environmental behaviour".

CEF is working with other members of the Global Action Plan (GAP) International network to promote sustainability and environmental education, as well as international support for teachers and students displaced by the war in Ukraine.

“GAP International has a rich history supporting the adoption of Education for Sustainable Development in thousands of schools across Ukraine. Today, during these unthinkable times when Ukrainian citizens are experiencing untold horrors due to Russia’s invasion, the GAP International community is again working to support Ukraine’s teachers and their students in the extremely difficult circumstances they are facing,” said Frans Lenglet, chair of GAP International, said.

"We are seeking funding to support the work of teachers and teaching organisations across Ukraine.

"Ukrainian teachers have shown astonishing courage and resilience by continuing to teach despite facing the most extraordinary circumstances in the ongoing conflict. They deserve all the help they can get."

In 2014 CEF welcomed a number of these teachers now involved in this initiative to Cork for a joint training of facilitators.

Donations to the GAP International fundraiser can be made via www.justgiving.com/campaign/ForUkrainesTeachers.