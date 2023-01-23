Gearing up for next phase of greenway route

CORK City Council has given notice of its application to An Bórd Pleanála for Phase 2 of the Passage Railway Greenway Improvement Scheme.

The planning application (under section 177AE of the Planning and Development Act as amended), involves the upgrade of approximately 5km of the existing greenway between Mahon and Passage West, and two interconnecting tracks.

The second phase of the route begins near Bessborough, crossing the N40 and the Douglas Estuary via bridges, and travelling to the Cork city boundary to the west of Passage West, via Harty’s Quay, the R610 Rochestown Road, and Hop Island.

Phase 2 involves resurfacing and widening of the existing Greenway, and new surfacing of tracks accessing Mahon Industrial Estate and the Mahon Interchange to form a shared use pavement of around 3m in width.

Proposed works along the R610 Rochestown Road include landscaped segregated zones where the Greenway runs alongside the road, which will include narrowing and realigning of the road, and the provision of a retaining wall for c.210m on its southern side. A bus shelter will also be installed on the road under the plans. The development involves the removal and replacement of front boundary walls and gates to residences at Island View and at the corner of No. 1 St. Gerard’s Place, to facilitate the proposed revised arrangement.

Accompanying the planning submission submitted to ABP is a notice of the Compulsory Acquisition of Lands to facilitate Phase 2 of the Greenway. If confirmed, the order will authorise Cork City Council to acquire lands both temporarily and permanently to carry out the works.

Owners, lessees and occupiers of the lands involved will receive individual written notice, and areas include lands along existing public walkways on the route, and residential areas along the Rochestown Road.

Phase 2 also involves work to public car parks along the Greenway route, including resurfacing of Harty’s Quay Car Park, the extension and reconfiguration of Hop Island Car Park to accommodate a new exit onto the R610 and increase the number of parking spaces from 17 to 22, and reconfiguration of St. Gerard’s Place to comprise of new landscaping and the provision of 22 parking spaces.

The proposal includes planting and biodiversity enhancement measures along the route, as well as public lighting infrastructure; new and modified drainage infrastructure; information boards, signage and markings along the route; seating and play equipment; the provision of a single-span bridge over the Pouldougheric Stream; improvement works to the Black Bridge, enhancement works to the former Rochestown Railway Station platform; water stations; and bicycle parking, repair and storage facilities.

Planning documentation and the accompanying Natura Impact Statement can be inspected free of charge or purchased at the following locations and times between January 26, 2023, and March 10, 2023: The Offices of Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork between the hours of 10am and 4pm on working days, and The Offices of An Bord Pleanála, 64, Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 from 9.15am to 5.30pm on working days.

Submissions or observations regarding the development may be made in writing to An Bord Pleanála at its offices at 64, Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, during the period of January 26, 2023 to March 10, 2023.