Investigation underway after Garda assaulted in Fermoy 

Gardaí are investigating after a member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted in Fermoy on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Oliver Plunkett Hill, Fermoy.

A small anti-immigration protest was taking place in the area at the time.

A video of the alleged incident involving a plainclothes garda member was being circulated on social media last night.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an assault on a member of An Garda Síochána, that occurred on Oliver Plunket Hill, Fermoy, at approximately 6pm yesterday evening, Thursday 19th January 2023.

"Medical treatment was not required by the Garda.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."