'A total shame': Sadness in Cork as popular retail stores prepare to close

In a statement yesterday morning, the company said it “arrived at the decision to leave Ireland following a long period of careful consideration and a thorough review of its business and operations in the country”.
The decision affects 34 stores and 580 employees.
Argos has two outlets in Cork, at Mahon Retail Park and Blackpool Retail Park.
Separately, it has been confirmed that Blackpool Retail Park is also set to lose another major retailer, as Life Style Sports has confirmed its imminent closure at the location.
Speaking to, manager at the Life Style Sports store in Blackpool, Hazel O’Shea, said that staff were informed about the closure about a week ago.
Approximately six staff currently work in the Blackpool store, all of whom have been offered transfers.