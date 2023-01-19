Argos to close all of its Irish stores, according to trade union

Catalogue retailer Argos is to close all of its Irish stores, according to Mandate Trade Union.

The company has two outlets in Cork, at Mahon Retail Park and Blackpool.

Mandate official, Michael Meegan, said that the union will be engaging intensively with the company to get the best possible deal for the workers who are being made redundant.

"Today is a difficult one for Argos’s staff here in Ireland as they get the news that the company will be closing down here.

"Because Argos is shutting down its complete operation in Ireland this amounts to a collective redundancy which requires a 30-day consultation period and we know the company intends to honour that obligation to engage," he said.

"We will be using this period to negotiate the best possible terms for those who are losing their jobs and we are expecting a constructive response from the company,” Mr Meegan continued.

A public statement has yet to be released by Argos.