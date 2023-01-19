Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 11:29

Cork sees second closure of well-known sports store

Life Style Sports has announced the closure of a second Cork store.

One of the leading retailers of sporting goods and fashion in Ireland, the sportswear store has issued a closing down sale in its Northside location.

The Blackpool Retail Park store erected signage marking the closure, sharing this message with their customers:

“We'll miss you. This store is closing down. But don't worry, you can visit us nearby at the Capitol, or shop online."

At present all lines are marked down 20% in an ‘everything must go’ sale.

This is the second closure from the retailer across Cork in recent times, as the Ballincollig location failed to reopen following Covid closures.

In 2017, the chain opened their newest and most innovative store at The Capitol Building on Patrick’s Street.

Speaking at the opening of the flagship store in 2017, representatives for the brand said: “Situated in the heart of Cork city, our new cutting-edge store is the largest Life Style Sports location to date. At 20,000 square feet, the new store will be the largest sports fashion retailer in Cork and is positioned to be one of the most innovative sports retail experiences in Europe.” 

It is still unclear when the Blackpool location will close its doors for good.

