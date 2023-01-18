Information event on new Michael Collins statue finds out public's preference on where it should be located 

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Members of the public attended a special information event in the Cork City Library on the Grand Parade at the weekend to learn more about the Michael Collins statue project.
Committee members, Noel Scannell, Kevin Holland (sculptor), Jerry Carey, Connie Kelleher, Tadhg Crowley, Tim Crowley, Fidelma Collins, Dwane Crowley, Traolach O'Donnabhain, Cllr Shane O'Callaghan, at the reception to officially launch the Cork City Michael Collins Statue Fund at City Hall in December. Photo: Billy macGill.

A public information event on the plans to erect a new statue of Michael Collins in the city centre found that the “overwhelming consensus” of those in attendance was to locate the sculpture on Patrick Street.

The information event was chaired by Cork City librarian, David O’Brien with speakers including historian, Dr Alan Noonan; Fidelma Collins, a grandniece of Michael Collins; Kevin Holland, who has been commissioned to make the new statue and Tim Crowley, chairman of the Michael Collins 100 Committee - a non-political organisation dedicated to honouring the legacy of Collins.

Last September, a motion proposed by Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan was passed by the members of Cork City Council, asking the local authority to facilitate the placing of a statue of Collins in the city centre, with the funds raised by the Michael Collins 100 Committee.

Speaking to The Echo following the event, Mr O’Callaghan said there was great interest in the proposed statue shown by those who attended the session.

The statue will be based on this iconic 1922 photograph of Collins with a Pierce bicycle. 
“It was all positive, the interactions and the questions, and very helpful and will be taken on board by both the committee and the city council,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said the size of the statue, which will be based on the iconic 1922 photograph of Collins with a Pierce bicycle, “will depend on the location” but that it will likely be just slightly larger than life size.

“I think the overwhelming consensus really was that ideally it [the statue] would be located somewhere on Patrick Street.

“We’re hoping for confirmation from the city council regarding options about where it should be placed by the end of January,” he continued.

The cost of the new statue and plinth will be just over €100,000.

“Some of the materials have to come from Germany so we’re hoping to have a substantial amount raised by the end of March with a view to having it unveiled in August,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

Anyone who makes a donation can request and will receive a special commemorative certificate.

“Their name and details will also automatically go into a time capsule which will be placed in the base of the statue,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

For further information or to make a donation see www.michaelcollinsstatue.com.

