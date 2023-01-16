Electric scooters a hazard for pedestrians says FG councillor

THE dangers of electric scooters being driven at high speed on footpaths around Cork was highlighted at Friday’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Fine Gael Cllr Ted Lucey said “these e-scooters are flying around the place”.

“The other day I saw a person in Macroom coming out of a shop in a wheelchair. And that person was just after coming out straight on to the footpath, and one of these e-scooters came around the corner. If they had met, it would have been as bad as a motorbike accident.”

Mr Lucey asked what is the policy in dealing with e-scooters? “Should the council bring in a bye-law,” he asked.

“Yes, they are problematic to us,” responded Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan. "They can be lethal”, and if it hit an elderly person, would “do a lot of damage”.

The legislation in relation to e-scooters means they are considered a mechanically propelled vehicle (MPV) under the Road Traffic Act, and can be prosecuted. However, this is rarely enforced and many e-scooters are not taxed or insured.

A new Road Traffic and Roads Bill published last October is expected to come into force in 2023 under the Government’s action plan for the National Sustainable Mobility Policy, that will regulate electric-scooters and e-bikes.

Under the new legislation e-bikes that do not allow for pedal-assisted cycling above 25kmh will be treated as normal bicycles. E-bikes that allow for speeds over 25kmh will require registration, insurance and tax, and only those with a driver’s licence will be allowed to ride them.

They will not be allowed in pedestrianised areas.