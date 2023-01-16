Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 13:19

Electric scooters a hazard for pedestrians says FG councillor

The legislation in relation to e-scooters means they are considered a mechanically propelled vehicle (MPV) under the Road Traffic Act, and can be prosecuted.
Electric scooters a hazard for pedestrians says FG councillor

Close up view of legs of man on electric scooter outdoor.

Eoin Kelleher

THE dangers of electric scooters being driven at high speed on footpaths around Cork was highlighted at Friday’s Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Fine Gael Cllr Ted Lucey said “these e-scooters are flying around the place”.

“The other day I saw a person in Macroom coming out of a shop in a wheelchair. And that person was just after coming out straight on to the footpath, and one of these e-scooters came around the corner. If they had met, it would have been as bad as a motorbike accident.”

Mr Lucey asked what is the policy in dealing with e-scooters? “Should the council bring in a bye-law,” he asked.

“Yes, they are problematic to us,” responded Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan. "They can be lethal”, and if it hit an elderly person, would “do a lot of damage”.

The legislation in relation to e-scooters means they are considered a mechanically propelled vehicle (MPV) under the Road Traffic Act, and can be prosecuted. However, this is rarely enforced and many e-scooters are not taxed or insured.

A new Road Traffic and Roads Bill published last October is expected to come into force in 2023 under the Government’s action plan for the National Sustainable Mobility Policy, that will regulate electric-scooters and e-bikes.

Under the new legislation e-bikes that do not allow for pedal-assisted cycling above 25kmh will be treated as normal bicycles. E-bikes that allow for speeds over 25kmh will require registration, insurance and tax, and only those with a driver’s licence will be allowed to ride them.

They will not be allowed in pedestrianised areas.

Read More

Rise in public order offences and thefts in Cork as economy reopened in 2022

More in this section

County Council offer "deepest sympathies" to family of deceased discovered in boarded-up house in Mallow County Council offer "deepest sympathies" to family of deceased discovered in boarded-up house in Mallow
Cork councils owed almost €260,000 in unpaid vacant sites levies Cork councils owed almost €260,000 in unpaid vacant sites levies
Rise in public order offences and thefts in Cork as economy reopened in 2022 Rise in public order offences and thefts in Cork as economy reopened in 2022
cork county councilcork gardacork transport
<p>On a visit to Bandon’s new playground that will be opened shortly were playground committee members with local politicians and Mayor of Cork County Danny Collins and Heather Humphreys Minister for Rural and Community Development. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Denis Boyle</span> </p>

New complex can help to transform Banteer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more