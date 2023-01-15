Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 08:45

Trolley crisis: Plans for protest outside CUH 

"The situation at the moment is horrific.”
The Cork protest will take place outside CUH’s emergency department on January 21, between 1pm and 3pm. File image 

Elaine Whelan

PROTESTS are to be held outside hospitals around the country in response to the ongoing overcrowding in emergency departments.

Aontú Cork is joining the National Hospital Campaign for a national day of action outside Cork University Hospital (CUH) on January 21. The protests will aim to put pressure on governing bodies to address the current issue of hospital overcrowding.

Aontú representative for Cork North Central, Finian Twomey, explained the need for people around the country to take a stand.

“Aontú are supporting this National Hospital Campaign and it will be held in locations across the 32 counties on January 21,” said Mr Twomey.

“We are encouraging all political parties and members of the public to come out and support this because of the debacle that is the health service in this country at the moment.”

Mr Twomey said that understaffing and bed cuts as the population increases have led to the issue in emergency departments.

“There were 120,000 people left on trolleys in the last 12 months. People have been on waiting lists for over 24 hours just to see a doctor, and they are the lucky ones. This is a direct result of cuts to staff, hospital beds, and A&Es at a time of significant population growth in the country. The situation at the moment is horrific.”

The Cork protest will take place outside CUH’s emergency department on January 21, between 1pm and 3pm.

Trolley crisis: ED presentations ‘way above and beyond’ worst-case scenaio

