'Shelters are vital' at every bus stop nationwide

CORK County Council is to write to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan requesting that bus shelters be constructed at every bus stop as part of a national policy.

The motion which was proposed by Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden at last Monday’s full council meeting was unanimously supported by his fellow councillors. Cllr Madden said the bus service needs to be supported with adequate bus shelters at each bus stop.

“Along the N20 we now have a fantastic bus service. Rural link has improved enormously in towns and villages, but unfortunately some places have no shelters. Everything has improved. To get people to use buses out the country in places like Buttevant and Grenagh you need to provide shelters. Shelters have been delivered in some places but unfortunately, they have been one sided shelter,” he said.

“There should be no bus stop without a bus shelter,” said Cllr Madden.

“There are routes along country roads where people are expected to wait for a bus. We want people to use public transport. We are not putting everything in place. We need the Minister for Transport to provide funding for the shelters.

“We need to know what the plan from Bus Éireann and Irish Rail is. Two years ago, we were promised shelters, the money was there but they haven’t been delivered. I am looking for every bus stop that is being put in place that the area is properly surveyed at the time for a bus shelter and the process is complete,” he added.

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said the Minister for Transport needs to be made aware of the ‘blockages’ on the ground.

“Where you have the location of a new bus stop it makes sense to have a shelter. Shelters are vital for people using buses.

"There are certain blockages between delivery on the ground that the National Transport Authority (NTA) are holding up. It is very important the minister hears that. We need to make public transport more attractive. We are lucky that a lot of our bus services are frequent, reliable, and good value.”

Fine Gael councillor Marie O’Sullivan highlighted the current situation regarding the bus going from Clontarf Street to Kinsale.

“There is no bus shelter and people are standing there in inclement weather. It is extremely dangerous as there is no pedestrian crossings adjacent to it. The NTA needs to engage with us before they make any decisions regarding bus stops and look at the areas that need to be serviced.”