Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 16:33

Lights, camera, action on streets of Cork city 

Extras were seen dressed as churchgoers outside St Fin Barre’s Cathedral
Some well-known names are linked to the production including Oscar-nominated cinematographer, John Mathieson who was spotted with fellow crew members on set in the cathedral.

Sarah Horgan

CORK was a playground for movie producers this week as filming got underway for a much-anticipated war flick.

Extras were seen dressed as churchgoers outside St Fin Barre’s Cathedral which is just one of a number of Irish locations set to feature in an upcoming Hollywood production.

Various casting calls were made both in Cork and Limerick seeking extras for the project.

God’s Spy Productions are said to be behind the project.

Some well-known names are linked to the production including Oscar-nominated cinematographer, John Mathieson, who was spotted with fellow crew members on set in the cathedral.

John is known for his work on Gladiator with Russell Crowe - for which he was nominated for an Oscar and scooped a BAFTA.

The upcoming film is believed to be based on the true-life story of pastor-turned-spy Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

It was penned by Todd Komarnicki, whose impressive portfolio includes the Clint Eastwood-directed movie Sully starring Tom Hanks.

Irish extras will have the opportunity to channel a host of characters including football players and prisoners of war throughout production of the movie.

Filming is now understood to be taking place at Cahir, Tipperary.

Cork bars trying to help beat the January blues

