Revealed: The Cork areas with the highest uptake in Covid vaccine booster shots

LATEST vaccination statistics show that locals in Kanturk have the highest booster uptake in the county, while in the city those living in the South East have the highest turnout for boosters.

Figures released by the CSO show that across the country, rates of uptake for Booster 2 ranged from 8% to 33%, up to the end of November 2022.

By the end of November, Booster 2 was available to people aged 50 and over, as well as those aged 12 or older with a weak immune system or resident in long term care facilities, and pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who had not already received a booster during pregnancy.

By the end of November, Booster 3 was also available for those over 65, or those aged 12 or older with a weak immune system.

In Cork, 12 out of 15 Local Election Areas had a Booster 2 uptake rate of between 20-23%, and 13 areas had an uptake of Booster 3 in the region of 6-7%.

Two areas in Cork have particularly high booster uptakes, Kanturk and Cork City South East.

In Kanturk, 24% of people have gotten their second booster, and 8% of the population have received their third booster dose.

Meanwhile in Cork City South East, 25% of people have received their second booster, and 7% have gotten their third. In Cork the lowest uptake of boosters is Cork City South Central, where only 19% of people have gotten a second booster, and 5% a third booster dose.

The figures do not capture younger people who have been able to avail of their second booster since the end of 2022, as the HSE began offering Booster 2 to all adults from 29 December.

VACCINE CENTRES

The HSE is encouraging those aged between 18 and 49 to avail of the vaccine, with a number of vaccination clinics open across Cork for appointments and walk-ins.

On Friday, vaccinations will be available for those aged over 12 at the Mobile Vaccination Unit at Clonakilty GAA Club from 10am-12:30pm and 1:30pm-3:30pm, and at North Main Street Vaccination Centre from 8am-5pm.

North Main Street Vaccination Centre will also be open on Saturday this week, offering vaccines for those over 12 and 5-11 year olds, from 9am-5pm.

Dr. Anne Sheahan, Area Director of Public Health for Cork and Kerry, said that the “best ammunition against COVID is vaccination”.

“It is a safe vaccine and will offer added protection at a time when we are seeing very high levels of COVID-19 in the community,” she said.