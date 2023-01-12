Seven food and drinks deals to beat the January blues

For those who aren’t already soldiering through dry January, the thought of heading out this month might still be a sore subject after checking your post-Christmas bank balance.

While it seems like prices everywhere are rising at the moment, there are still some great deals going on this month across Cork’s bars.

From pizza and pint combos to cocktail classes, we’ve rounded up seven great offers for those looking to head out on the town and beat the January Blues, without breaking the bank.





€5 Drinks at Clancy’s Cork

Clancy’s Cork have announced that they will be serving €5 pints and €5 long drinks (spirit and a mixer) for the entire month of January, as well as further reductions on no and low alcohol beverages.

The bar say this is a thank you to loyal customers who “should be able to enjoy an affordable night out”, and the offer extends to its sister venues J.J. Walsh’s, Conway’s Yard, Atlas and An Sibín.

€5 Pints at Brewdog

The craft beer bar on Courthouse Street has a regular €5 tap, where a chosen beer is €5 a pint while the keg lasts!

You can check their Facebook page for updates about which brew is on offer.

Pizza and a Pint at Tom Barry’s

Every day from Sunday to Wednesday, you can grab yourself a pizza and a pint of either Orchard Thieves, Moretti or Islands Edge in Tom Barry’s for just €15.

Or if beer isn’t for you, for €25 you can get a pizza and a bottle of Cabernet Savignon or Sauvignon Blanc.

‘The Italian Job’ at The Courtyard on Sober Lane

All this month, ‘The Italian Job; is on offer in The Courtyard on Sober Lane from Sunday to Thursday, where you can get yourself any stone baked pizza and a pint of Moretti for €15.

“Screw It” Mondays at The Raven Bar

Wine lovers will be happy to hear that The Raven Bar has brought back its Monday “Screw It” promotion, where you can get any bottle of wine on their drinks list for the price of the house wine.

Happy Hour at Brú Bar Cork

Brú Bar are continuing to offer their regular happy hour offers this month. Deals between 5pm and 8pm every day include pizza and a pint for €12, selected pints for €4.50, selected long neck bottles for €3, and two cocktails for €15.

Cocktail Classes at Soho Bar and Restaurant

Soho Bar and Restaurant are launching monthly cocktail classes this January, for people to learn something new whilst also having fun with friends.

On the last Thursday of every month, starting 27 January, the Soho team will teach you how to make two signature cocktails.

Entry is €30 and covers you for two cocktails, and the class itself from 7-9pm. Walk ins and groups are welcome!