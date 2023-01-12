Gardaí in Cork investigating as man (70s) found deceased in his home

Gardaí in Cork are investigating the circumstances of the discovery of an elderly man's body at a residence in the Blackpool area of the city on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí confirmed to The Echo that the man aged in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) morgue.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date, the results of which gardaí have said will determine the course of the investigation.

Paddy O’Brien, advocate of the elderly in Cork city, said he sympathised with the family of the man on their loss.