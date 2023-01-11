Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 18:19

Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer

His team have asked for prayers and well wishes.
Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer

Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Echo reporter

Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

His team have asked for prayers and well wishes as they confirmed he had undergone surgery for the condition.

Michael Flatley’s team shared a statement on his social media channels: "Dear friends, we have something personal to share. 

"Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. 

Michael Flatley.
Michael Flatley.

"No further comments will be made at this time. 

"We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. 

"Thank you. TeamLord."

Michael Flatley at the Irish Premiere screening of Michael Flatley's film 'Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Michael Flatley at the Irish Premiere screening of Michael Flatley's film 'Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy

Riverdance, the magnificently choreographed seven minute interval act at the 1994 Eurovision hosted at The Point, Dublin, capitulated Michael Flatley into the world’s spotlight, making him fabulously rich and famous.

After he split from Riverdance in 1996, Michael created his own dance shows. The Broadway shows played to a staggering 60 million people in 60 countries.

Michael Flatley visited Cork Penny Dinners with his family on Christmas Eve to make a donation to the charity which feeds more than 10,000 families over Christmas in Cork. Pictured here with Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners. Photo Joleen Cronin
Michael Flatley visited Cork Penny Dinners with his family on Christmas Eve to make a donation to the charity which feeds more than 10,000 families over Christmas in Cork. Pictured here with Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners. Photo Joleen Cronin

Recently, he starred in the movie ‘Blackbird’, a spy thriller, which he wrote and directed.

He also recently paid a visit to Cork Penny Dinners on Christmas eve to make a donation to the charity.

Read More

'This will dramatically affect us': West Cork fishing representative to meet European Commission

More in this section

Small fire leads to evacuation of emergency department at Cork University Hospital Small fire leads to evacuation of emergency department at Cork University Hospital
Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us' Heartbroken daughter of Paudie Palmer tells his funeral 'dad meant everything to us'
'This will dramatically affect us': West Cork fishing representative to meet European Commission 'This will dramatically affect us': West Cork fishing representative to meet European Commission
cork people
Empty colorful swings at the park

TD calls on Cork City Council to purchase land to create a new park

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more