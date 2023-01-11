Michael Flatley undergoes surgery for aggressive form of cancer

Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

His team have asked for prayers and well wishes as they confirmed he had undergone surgery for the condition.

Michael Flatley’s team shared a statement on his social media channels: "Dear friends, we have something personal to share.

"Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors.

Michael Flatley.

"No further comments will be made at this time.

"We ask only for your prayers and well wishes.

"Thank you. TeamLord."

Michael Flatley at the Irish Premiere screening of Michael Flatley's film 'Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy

Riverdance, the magnificently choreographed seven minute interval act at the 1994 Eurovision hosted at The Point, Dublin, capitulated Michael Flatley into the world’s spotlight, making him fabulously rich and famous.

After he split from Riverdance in 1996, Michael created his own dance shows. The Broadway shows played to a staggering 60 million people in 60 countries.

Michael Flatley visited Cork Penny Dinners with his family on Christmas Eve to make a donation to the charity which feeds more than 10,000 families over Christmas in Cork. Pictured here with Caitriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners. Photo Joleen Cronin

Recently, he starred in the movie ‘Blackbird’, a spy thriller, which he wrote and directed.

He also recently paid a visit to Cork Penny Dinners on Christmas eve to make a donation to the charity.